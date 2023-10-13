Linklogis' President Ji Kun Was Recognized As Outstanding Young Entrepreneur In The Greater Bay Area

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award Ceremony, hosted by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union, was held at the branch venues in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Macao. The event was supported by the local governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, the Liaison Offices of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Macao Special Administrative Region, major chambers of commerce in Hong Kong and Macao, the Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce, and academic institutions. John Lee ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Cai Guanshen, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and founding chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union, attended the event and delivered a speech. Ji Kun, the co-founder and president of Linklogis, was recognized as an“Outstanding Young Entrepreneur in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”.









The event recognizes the contributions and achievements of young entrepreneurs to the economic development of the society, enhances the cohesion and influence of youth in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and promotes innovative development in the region. The event has attracted over a thousand entrepreneurs competing for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Awards. The winners include well-known founders and executives from various industries.

Promoting E xchanges in the GBA , A H undred Y oung E ntrepreneurs R eceive d th e H onor

The selection of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Awards aims to discover vibrant and promising young entrepreneurs in the region, and recognizing their outstanding contributions and achievements to the industry and socioeconomic development of the Greater Bay Area. John Lee ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said that since its establishment, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Union has been promoting exchange and cooperation among enterprises in Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, and facilitating work in various areas such as technological innovation and youth entrepreneurship.







John Lee ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

This year, the award received more than 1,300 applications from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. After a professional and rigorous selection process, as well as independent evaluation by academic institutions and invited experts, about 100 young entrepreneurs from the Greater Bay Area stood out from over a thousand candidates, receiving awards such as the Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs of the Greater Bay Area, Best Entrepreneurship Award, Best Technology Innovation Award, Best Business Service Award, Best Social Responsibility Award, and Best Cultural Creative Award. The majority of them are well-known founders and executives from various industries such as innovative technology, healthcare, cultural creativity, and architecture design.

As one of the winner of the Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area, Ji Kun, the co-founder and president of Linklogis, has many years of work experience in finance. He has conducted in-depth research and accumulated rich practical experience in marketing management and supply chain finance for corporate business. He has pioneered a technological innovation model that deeply integrates supply chain finance with the internet and industrial financing in China, and has gained successful practice experiences in the field of supply chain finance technology.

Centering around the Greater Bay Area, Linklogis C ontinues to D eepen its I nternational Business

Linklogis, as a growing company deeply rooted in the Greater Bay Area, was established in Shenzhen in February 2016. In 2019, Linklogis established a branch in Hong Kong and launched the first blockchain-based cross-border supply chain financing platform in China, marking the initiation of Linklogis' internationalization strategy. The open and pluralist global expansion strategy also signifies a broader development prospects of Linklogis in the future. Benefiting from the innovative atmosphere of the Greater Bay Area, Linklogis has experienced rapid growth. In April 2021, Linklogis was successfully listed on the main board of HKEX in April 2021, becoming the first supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise listed in China. In 2022, Linklogis was recognized as MNC Regional Headquarters in Shenzhen by the Shenzhen government.

Adhering to the vision of being the leading supply chain finance technology solutions provider, Linklogis strives to maintain its leading market share domestically while continuously expanding its international business. In the first half of 2023, Olea, the joint venture set up by Linklogis and Standard Chartered, successfully entered the Vietnamese market, expanding local and cross-border trade financing businesses in Vietnam. Besides, Linklogis participated in an innovation project led by the BIS Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre, jointly developing prototypes with partners including Standard Chartered to explore the digital trade token solutions for SME financing. In the first half of 2023, the total volume of supply chain assets processed by Linklogis' Cross-border Cloud was RMB5.7 billion, up 23% year-over-year.

The boundless potential of the Greater Bay Area has attracted numerous enterprises to take root here. Capitalizing on various opportunities, enterprises have created one remarkable achievement after another, while the young entrepreneurs growing alongside them are also continuously improving their cohesion and influence, jointly driving the innovative development of the Greater Bay Area.







Ji Kun, the co-founder and president of Linklogis

Ji Kun said,“I am honored to receive the award of 'Outstanding Young Entrepreneur in the Greater Bay Area.' This award is not only a recognition for Linklogis' contributions to the supply chain finance technology industry, but also an affirmation of our efforts in the economic development of the Greater Bay Area. As a leading supply chain finance technology solutions provider in China, Linklogis will continue to actively participate in the construction of the Greater Bay Area. We will leverage cutting-edge technologies and rich experiences to drive innovation in supply chain finance technology, bringing more vitality to the supply chain ecosystem and the socioeconomic development.”

