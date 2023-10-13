ZOOK Software Unveiled The New Version Of MBOX To PST Converter

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ZOOK Software is renowned name in the field of emails conversions, emails migration and email backup. On Friday 13.10.2023, The company has launched updated version of MBOX to PST Converter. That's why here I am to suggest you an updated features of this well developed software.

About MBOX to PST Converter

. The latest version of MBOX to PST Converter is capable to convert multiple MBOX files to PST format in one go.

. Capable to convert or transfer highly corrupted, damaged or orphaned MBOX files to PST.

. The all new MBOX to PST Converter is designed or developed in such a way that both technical and non-technical users can quickly and safely import MBOX files to Outlook PST.

. It is committed to protect entire data integrity and folder hierarchy of MBOX files into resultant PST file so that users can easily access or open mailbox data of MBOX files into Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013 and all below versions.

. Supportable to 30+ MBOX based email clients like Mozilla Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Yahoo Mail, Opera Mail, Netscape, Spicebird, Poco Mail, Eudora and many more.

. Users can smoothly install and run this program on any Windows and Mac Operating Systems.

CEO of ZOOK Software words:

We are excited to provide you all new version of MBOX to PST converter with lots of changes in interface and features. Our team have worked hard and designed or developed a such product that will fulfil the need of our customer need. With our tool, You can effortlessly export unlimited MBOX files to Outlook PST file format.

A free demo version of the software is also available to checked out all features and skills of the software.





Company :-ZOOK Software

User :- Anoop Chauhan

Email :

Url :-