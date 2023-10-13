Kuwait Urges UNSC To Intervene And Halt Israeli Occupation Breaches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has urged the United Nations Security Council to undertake its role and shoulder the responsibility of halting the continuing and unjustified violations perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.





The State of Kuwait renewed stance was expressed by the Diplomatic Attache Met'eb Al-Enezi in a statement during a session of the UN General Assembly Sixth Commission, held under the theme, "crimes against humanity," late on Thursday.





Crimes against humanity continue to pose a grave danger throughout the globe, with the perpetrated killing of civilians, wiping them out and displacing them, he said, affirming that such hazards constitute a direct threat to international peace and security.





"Our humanitarian duty and respect for peoples' honor and adherence to the goals and principles of the United Nations compel us to shed light on the double-standard policies toward the Palestinian people who have been victims of inhuman practices," Al-Enezi said, renewing the State of Kuwait's rejection of all forms of criminal acts against the human race, re-affirming support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.





Role of the UN and its agencies is halting brutal crimes and horrible acts, he said, calling for boosting international action to halt the crimes against civilians.





The right to a dignified livelihood is equally guaranteed for all peoples of diverse religions and nationalities, as stipulated by the international conventions, the international laws and humanitarian laws as well human rights, the Kuwaiti diplomat pointed out.





Moreover, he noted that Kuwait had established "the national permanent committee of the international humanitarian law," tasked with studying national legislations, judicial rulings related to the international humanitarian law, organizing educational courses for sake of boosting humanitarian and cultural values and safeguarding the human blood. (end)





