Azerbaijani Community Living In Australia Appealed To New South Wales Mps

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani community living in Australia has appealed to New South Wales (NSW) MPs Susan Carter, Matt Cross, and Hugh McDermott demanding an impartial and balanced approach to the Garabagh issue, Azernews reports.

According to information provided by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, in the letters addressed to the MPs, Mikail Oytan, head of the Azerbaijanis Association of Australia and coordinator of the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of Australia and Oceania in Sydney, stated that the Azerbaijani public had violated the impartiality of the parliamentarians on the Karabakh conflict during their recent visit to Armenia

The petitions tell the history of the Garabagh conflict and the fact that Armenia is pursuing a policy of usurpation, aggression, ethnic cleansing, terrorism, and vandalism, accompanied by special cruelty against our country and our people, ignoring the norms of international law for almost 30 years, which led to the implementation of 24-hour anti-terrorist measures in September 2023 in the Garabagh economic region. Detailed information was given on the causes and that no ethnic cleansing had been carried out against the Armenian population.

It was emphasized that the UN mission confirmed the fact that during the anti-terrorist measures no damage was caused to the civilian population and infrastructure in the Karabakh region, and no complaints were received from the Armenian population.

It was noted that politicians should be based on accurate facts and evidence when talking about sensitive issues, and the MPs' positions on the Garabagh conflict contradict the official position of Australia, which supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The association's MPs called for an impartial, unbiased, and more informed approach to the Garabagh issue, to make efforts to establish peace in the South Caucasus region and to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Azerbaijani community.