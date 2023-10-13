Azerbaijani Community Living In Australia Appealed To New South Wales Mps

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani community living in Australia has appealed to
New South Wales (NSW) MPs Susan Carter, Matt Cross, and Hugh
McDermott demanding an impartial and balanced approach to the
Garabagh issue, Azernews reports.
According to information provided by the State Committee for
Diaspora Affairs, in the letters addressed to the MPs, Mikail
Oytan, head of the Azerbaijanis Association of Australia and
coordinator of the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of
Australia and Oceania in Sydney, stated that the Azerbaijani public
had violated the impartiality of the parliamentarians on the
Karabakh conflict during their recent visit to Armenia
The petitions tell the history of the Garabagh conflict and the
fact that Armenia is pursuing a policy of usurpation, aggression,
ethnic cleansing, terrorism, and vandalism, accompanied by special
cruelty against our country and our people, ignoring the norms of
international law for almost 30 years, which led to the
implementation of 24-hour anti-terrorist measures in September 2023
in the Garabagh economic region. Detailed information was given on
the causes and that no ethnic cleansing had been carried out
against the Armenian population.
It was emphasized that the UN mission confirmed the fact that
during the anti-terrorist measures no damage was caused to the
civilian population and infrastructure in the Karabakh region, and
no complaints were received from the Armenian population.
It was noted that politicians should be based on accurate facts
and evidence when talking about sensitive issues, and the MPs'
positions on the Garabagh conflict contradict the official position
of Australia, which supports the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan.
The association's MPs called for an impartial, unbiased, and
more informed approach to the Garabagh issue, to make efforts to
establish peace in the South Caucasus region and to engage in a
constructive dialogue with the Azerbaijani community.
