Azbil To Exhibit At Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 13 October 2023 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced that it will exhibit at the sixth edition of Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) that will take place from October 18 to 20. Under the theme "Innovative Automation for Sustaining Growth," Azbil will exhibit its array of industrial automation and building automation solutions that harness the power of digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive efficiency and make operations more sustainable.



ITAP, Asia-Pacific's counterpart to HANOVER MESSE, the world's leading industrial tradeshow, is the region's premiere B2B event for advancing Industry 4.0. ITAP 2023 this year centers on digitalization and sustainability in advanced manufacturing, aiming to help connect and strengthen relationships between global Industry 4.0 leaders and solution providers across the value chain to create sustainable business growth opportunities.



Azbil regards ITAP as an important exhibition to boost Azbil's business expansion in Southeast Asia and India. The company will feature its latest products under the following categories.



・Process automation, which introduces Azbil's valve solutions with Azbil's smart valve positioners and control valve maintenance support system that contribute to plant safety, stable operation, and improved productivity.



・Factory automation, which showcases the company's distinctive image sharpening processing, achieving precise surface temperature measurement of fast-moving objects and facilitating automated inspection processes.



・Building automation, with a focus on how Azbil's digital twin applications help realize smart facility management (which is advocated by the Singaporean government agency – Building and Construction Authority), and contribute to energy conservation and drive sustainability for businesses.



The company will also give a live presentation on "The smart way to solve valve-related problems at production sites" at the Industrial Innovation Stage on the first day of ITAP, as detailed in Event section of the following Event overview.



■ Event overview





Exhibition

Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)

Dates

Wednesday, October 18 to Friday, October 20, 2023

Location

Singapore EXPO, Hall 2 & 3



Booth 2D13

Registration





(Free registration for Trade Visitor Pass)

Azbil Digital Showcase





(Available until October 30, 2023)

Product Showcase

Process automation



・Control Valve Maintenance Support System and Valve Diagnostics Service



Improves efficiency of control valve maintenance operations with control valve management and online diagnostics



Factory automation



・Infrared thermography system



Automates inspection by 2D surface temperature measurement



Building automation



・Intelligent Building Management System



Adaptive digital platform to promote sustainable building management with advanced optimization by building performance analytics



・Airside Digital Twin



Supports users to achieve efficient operation with the simulation analysis of air handling unit (AHU) operation at sites by AI

Event

Presentation Title:





Date:



Time:



Venue:

The smart way to solve valve-related problems at production sites



18 Oct 2023



14:40 – 15:00 (SG Time)



Industrial Innovation Stage, Hall 3



Singapore Expo



For details, please visit the following website.Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil continues to provide customers with technology and services that make contributions leading "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society.

About Azbil Corporation , formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2023, Azbil employed over 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥278.4 billion in revenue.