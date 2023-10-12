Enemy Attacks Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery, Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and attacked with a kamikaze drone.
"The situation in Nikopol district was tense during the day. The enemy pummeled the district with heavy artillery and attacked it with a kamikaze drone," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .
In Nikopol town, two hotels, a high-rise building, nine private houses, five outbuildings, a garage, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.
In Marhanets community, five private houses, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged.
Nobody was injured.
Photos: Serhiy Lysak, Facebook
