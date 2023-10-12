Silver Forecast: Gains Amid PPI Numbers, But Eyes On CPI

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver saw a modest rally during Wednesday's trading session, despite hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, highlighting the indifference of Chicago futures traders to the data.

In such a context, it's prudent to approach the market through the lens of technical analysis, which suggests a potential move towards the $22.33 region, a historically supportive level. However, it's essential to recognize that the silver market remains prone to noise and uncertainty.

The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, scheduled for Thursday, will carry significant weight and could serve as a pivotal catalyst for the market's direction. Signs of exhaustion around the $22.33 level may indicate a potential end to the silver rally, but the CPI data will provide clarity in this regard.

Beneath the current levels, the $21 mark presents substantial support, having previously acted as a bounce point. A breakdown below $21 could open the door to further downside, potentially targeting the psychologically significant $20 level. Given silver's notorious volatility, cautious position sizing is paramount for traders, as sudden price swings can pose significant challenges.

Maintaining a reasonable position size is essential, considering the potential for considerable noise during trading sessions. Traders should remain vigilant and exercise caution to avoid being shaken out quickly due to market turbulence Should Proceed with Caution

If silver manages to breach the $22.50 region, it might test the 50-day Exponential Moving Average , but achieving such a move would require substantial momentum. Conversely, breaking below the low of the Monday session could trigger significant selling pressure.

Ultimately, the direction of the silver market is expected to hinge on the outcome of the CPI data and the prevailing dynamics in the bond market. While the recent bounce in silver has been noteworthy, it should not come as a surprise given the sharp selloff that led to where we had to recover from. The market continues to see a lot of money flowing in and out of silver, as well as anything else that will move.

At the end of the day, silver continues to navigate a challenging and volatile environment. The market's response to the upcoming CPI numbers will be instrumental in determining its next move. Traders should proceed with caution, recognizing the potential for rapid fluctuations, and remain attuned to the broader economic factors that influence silver's performance.

