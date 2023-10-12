Former United Nations Representative Joining | Salavi Could Pave The Way For Trading Dominance

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) What kind of sparks will fly when a former United Nations representative and industry-leading figures join a cryptocurrency asset trading platform simultaneously? Can they lead the platform to become the next industry leader?

While the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors have seen rapid growth worldwide in recent years, they have seemingly reached a plateau in terms of major breakthroughs.

The announcement of the prominent diplomat, Mr. Alexandru Cujba, and well-known leader in the UAE digital asset industry, Mr. Ammad Barry, joining the Salavi digital asset platform as advisor and CEO respectively is a noteworthy development.

While this news may not have an immediate, groundbreaking impact on the entire industry like ETFs, it holds exceptional significance in terms of expanding the platform's visibility among mainstream audiences in the cryptocurrency asset trading sector.







Salavi: A Leader in Digital Currency Trading

Salavi, as an emerging digital asset trading platform established in May 2019, has been dedicated to providing secure, efficient, and convenient digital asset trading services to users globally. The platform's core team members hail from various countries and fields, including international affairs and the United Nations, traditional finance, and technology giants like Google and Microsoft, infusing the platform with rich knowledge and experience.

Salavi's mission has always been to become the preferred trading platform for users, prioritizing user experience and security. To achieve this goal, Salavi employs multiple security measures, including cold and hot wallet separation, multi-signature technology, and real-time monitoring to ensure the security of users' digital assets. Additionally, Salavi continuously expands its range of trading products and services, including perpetual futures, copy trading systems, C2C trading, and more, to cater to diverse user needs.

The simultaneous addition of two high-profile figures like Mr. Cujba and Mr. Barry holds profound significance for the platform's international development.

CEO Ammad Barry's Vision and Leadership

CEO Ammad Barry brings foresight and leadership to Salavi's success. He has a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Ammad Barry is a well-known leader in the UAE cryptocurrency asset industry, having previously worked as a portfolio manager for individual and institutional investments at the Pakistan Stock Exchange and held positions at top crypto institutions like Coinbase, where he successfully led and managed investment decisions, bringing extensive management experience in cryptocurrency asset trading platforms.

Furthermore, Ammad Barry has 12 years of outstanding CEO experience at a multinational enterprise called J.J Packages, HUB, where he managed partner relationships and formulated strategic cooperation plans, helping HUB maximize profits.

Ammad Barry's vision and leadership have paved the path to Salavi's success, allowing it to grow and stand out in a highly competitive market.







Former United Nations Representative Cujba Joins Salavi: A Historic Collaboration

The inclusion of former United Nations representative Cujba in Salavi represents a historic collaboration. Mr. Alexandru Cujba is a highly respected former Permanent Representative of Moldova to the United Nations (2008-2012) and the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization International Blockchain Alliance (BAI). He has held important positions such as Director of Bilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova (2005-2007), Deputy Permanent Representative (2002-2005, 2007), Vice President of the 63rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Vice President of the Economic and Social Council (2010), Vice Chair of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee (2008-2009), and leadership roles in several United Nations structures.

His involvement in BAI has provided support for cooperation between the private sector, civil society organizations, governments, the United Nations, and other multilateral institutions, accumulating extensive industry experience. He has also had a distinguished diplomatic career of over 15 years at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova and facilitated relations between non-governmental organizations in the United States, Hong Kong and diplomatic mission to the United Nations (2016-2018).

His addition brings more professional knowledge and an international perspective to Salavi, enabling the platform to better understand global political and economic dynamics, provide more accurate market analysis, investment advice, and cryptocurrency trading services tailored to the needs of users from different countries.

As an advisor to the Salavi platform, Cujba will provide valuable insights and recommendations to the team, assist in formulating strategic plans, drive Salavi's international business development, enhance the platform's global influence, and establish Salavi as a leader in the field of cryptocurrency asset trading worldwide.







In summary

Salavi, as a highly anticipated digital currency trading platform, is attracting global investors' attention in a remarkable way. The groundbreaking collaboration with a former United Nations representative and a well-known leader in the UAE cryptocurrency asset industry undoubtedly opens new doors for Salavi's development and marks a significant step forward in the field of digital asset trading.