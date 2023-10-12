Cellulosic Ethanol Market Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) research analysis on “Cellulosic Ethanol Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2035” delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global cellulosic ethanol market in terms of market segmentation by feedstock, process, application, end-user, and by region.

Growing Need for Burgeoning Renewable and Sustainable Biofuels to Promote Global Market Share of Cellulosic Ethanol

The global cellulosic ethanol market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased need for biofuels for transportation. As cellulosic ethanol is considered to be sustainable as a result of being derived from natural feedstock, the increasing need to reduce the dependency on crude oil and fossil fuel-based products is anticipated to favor the market growth over the forecast timeline. Also, the rising installations of large-scale commercial plants to produce cellulosic ethanol along with the rising investments in research and development activities to bring alternatives to reduce carbon emissions are other factors that are anticipated to bring lucrative growth opportunities for market size expansion.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global cellulosic ethanol market are:

Growth Drivers:



Surge in Awareness Level Regarding Environmental Protection Rising Need for Eco-Friendly Fuels for Transportation and Other Purposes

Challenges:

The rising concern regarding the unavailability of infrastructure along with the high investment requirement and tough competition from the food industry are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of cellulosic ethanol.

By end-use, the global cellulosic ethanol market is segmented into transportation, power generation, heating, and others. The transportation segment is to garner the highest revenue by the end of 2035 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Cellulosic ethanol is considered to be a high-quality biofuel that is produced with ingestible feedstock. Furthermore, the burgeoning population along with rapid growth in the automotive industry has impetus a high production rate of automobiles which requires cellulosic ethanol-based biofuel for operation. Moreover, the various advantages offered by cellulosic ethanol such as lower carbon emissions, higher efficiency, and robust engine performance is estimated to fuel segment growth.

By region, the North American cellulosic ethanol market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2035. The major factors for the market expansion in the region are owing to the rising governmental intervention to protect the environment and high investments to produce cellulosic ethanol inefficient production facilities. On the other hand, the European cellulosic ethanol market is also estimated to hold a significant share throughout the forecasted time, backed by the presence of production infrastructure along with the rising awareness level about the benefits offered by cellulosic ethanol in the European region. The growth is also backed by growing government support to set up advanced biofuel plants to produce fuel for aviation and military applications. Furthermore, the superfluous amount of crop residues in the region is estimated to bring profitable opportunities for increasing market value.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cellulosic ethanol market which includes company profiling of Clariant International Ltd., Novozymes, Aemetis, Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Iogen Corporation, Praj Industries Limited, BlueFire Renewables, BP p.l.c., Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and other key players.

