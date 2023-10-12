Nedgraphics Unveils The Latest Version Of Its Popular Textile Design Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jenny Tcharnaia, President of NedGraphics

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NedGraphics , the world's leading CAD / CAM software solutions provider for the textile industry, today announced the availability of NedGraphics 2024 , the latest release of its renowned range of textile design products.

NedGraphics 2024 introduces exciting new features to their already powerful applications, designed to amplify creativity and optimize design workflows. The release includes innovative functionalities such as the Design Visualization Mural Layout in Texcelle for side-by-side design comparison, the Quick View Color Reduction Window for heightened creative control, and the Persistent Color Atlas Window for simplified color selection.

Furthermore, NedGraphics 2024 integrates seamlessly with PANTONE® color libraries. Compatibility with ICC color standards is now available across all NedGraphics' applications. For superior color accuracy across devices, the applications now connect directly with X-Rite's i1 Pro 3 spectrophotometer.

“With the fully integrated Pantone libraries and connectivity to the X-Rite i1Pro 3 color measurement device, we are confident that NedGraphics' customers will quickly appreciate the color flexibility, versatility and accuracy now at their fingertips. This will bring a new level of color confidence to the creative process, ensuring the finished design looks as intended,” said X-Rite Pantone's Jan Keller, Vice President OEM Sales.

The incorporated U3M industry open standard to the file format export options allows for the seamless transfer of detailed technical data from the NedGraphics design files to the user's preferred 3D application. This ensures a consistent and precise extension to design workflows.

The NedGraphics product portfolio has been enriched with a collection of textile design plug-ins for Adobe® Illustrator® and Photoshop®. Named 'NedGraphics for Adobe ®, these plug-ins are fully compatible with Adobe® Creative Cloud 2024, and offer specialized tools that enhance the capabilities of these trusted applications.

Four distinct NedGraphics Studios have been introduced for tailored software selection to ensure access to the most specialized programs designers need. Options include the Creative Studio, Print Studio, Jacquard Studio, and Tuft Studio.

With the NedGraphics 2024 launch, a new product called Dobby Essentials, developed for designers seeking streamlined solutions without compromising design quality and precision, has also been added to the portfolio.

Jenny Tcharnaia, President of NedGraphics, shared her enthusiasm about the release:

“We're thrilled to unveil the latest version of our popular textile design applications. These exciting innovations, developed in close collaboration with our customers, expand our already powerful portfolio and ensure that we can cater to the evolving needs of textile designers worldwide."

To learn more about the NedGraphics 2024 release, visit nedgraphics, reach out to your Sales Representative, or email our Customer Support team at .

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics is a leading developer of CAD / CAM textile design software solutions, dedicated to the creation of apparel, home furnishings, floor-covering and other textile products. With NedGraphics, designers achieve full creative freedom coupled with enhanced efficiency, productivity, and accuracy, enabling them to create production-ready artwork. For more insights, visit nedgraphics.

