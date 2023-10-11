Panama Motor Show Returns To Life

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)



Starting today and until Sunday, October 15, the, Panama Motor Show which has been virtual since 2019 comes back to reality.

Fernando Tristán, president of the Fairs Committee of the Association of Automobile Distributors of Panama (ADAP), told TVN Noticias that this will be the first in-person event after the pandemic since the last one took place in 2019 and the others had to be virtual.

There will be more than 40 brands and around 200 different vehicle models so that participants have variety and enjoy the 20 banks offering financing.

"It will be a very extensive event, with an extraordinary commercial offer for all tastes and budgets." They will have hybrid, electric cars and all the new combustion models from Japanese, European, Chinese, Korean, and American brands, Tristán said.

The fair is at the Panama Convention Center in Amador. General admission will cost $4.00, retirees and children pay $2.00 and can be purchased online, where a QR code will be sent to your email so you don't have to wait in line.

The fair hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 noon.







