Qatar Participates In 4Th Meeting Of Quint Group On Somalia In Turkiye

Ankara: The State of Qatar participated in the 4th meeting of the Quint Group on Somalia, hosted in Ankara, the Republic of Turkiye, with the participation of the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the current situation in Somalia, especially the security, political, and humanitarian situation and ways to achieve stability in Somali territory.

Delivering the State of Qatar's speech during the meeting, His Excellency expressed Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of international partners and their active participation in the group's previous meetings. His Excellency also expressed the State of Qatar's hope that this meeting would contribute to advancing the developments achieved in Somalia.

His Excellency renewed the State of Qatar's support for the group and its mandate, noting the troubling risks spreading in the region. His Excellency pointed out that the early completion of security sector reform in Somalia helps fill the current security gaps and provides the appropriate response.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Quint Group must provide Somalia with the necessary tools regarding the timeline of programs and initiatives to ensure its future before the withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

His Excellency indicated that the State of Qatar strongly condemns all acts of terrorism in Somalia and attaches great importance to combating radical ideologies that encourage terrorism. In this regard, His Excellency stressed the readiness of the State of Qatar to involve Doha's International Hub on Behavioral Insights to Counter Terrorism and provide its expertise to counter terrorism in Somalia.

His Excellency added that the State of Qatar is ready to support the negotiation process and any relevant initiative to help achieve security and stability in Somalia.

His Excellency noted that with a similar approach to its long-term global commitments, the State of Qatar has contributed to development projects inside Somalia, providing aid to Somalia through coordination with international partners.

Concluding the speech, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for the efforts made for the Federal Republic of Somalia, stressing that the State of Qatar will spare no efforts in supporting Somalia to advance its institutions and achieve its security, stability, and reconstruction.