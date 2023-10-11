Ukraine Can Receive First F-16S In Spring - Pentagon Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States expects that the first F-16 fighter jets vowed to be delivered to the war-torn nation by the so-called aviation coalition will arrive in Ukraine as early as next spring.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin touched upon the issue while speaking at a press conference in Brussels following the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Support Group, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As we look at what it will take to provide an initial capability, this will take months, as we said before. So earliest is next spring when we can begin to see an initial capability,” Austin said, commenting on F-16 supply schedule for Ukraine.

He recalled that Ukrainian pilots are currently being trained in several countries on both sides of the Atlantic.

As Ukrinform reported, the aviation coalition that is set to provide Ukraine with fighter jets includes 14 countries.

At today's press conference, Lloyd Austin said the U.S. would be working on strengthening Ukraine's Air Force.