Agility CMS Proudly Announces Sponsorship Of Netlify Compose 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sponsorship Announcement

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Agility CMS is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Netlify Compose 2023 , a premier event that promises to revolutionize the way the world views composable architecture. This sponsorship is especially significant as Agility CMS gears up to launch its eagerly awaited integration with the Netlify Connector, making it the first Partner Developer Connect integration.Both Agility CMS and Netlify are esteemed members of the MACH Alliance , united in their commitment to fostering innovative solutions in the digital landscape. The upcoming integration marks a milestone in the world of content management systems, as Agility CMS and Netlify join forces to enhance and simplify the way organizations approach composable architecture.As a proud sponsor, Agility CMS will host a booth at Netlify Compose 2023, offering attendees a unique opportunity to interact with their experts and learn about the innovative solutions they offer. We look forward to engaging with event participants and sharing insights on how the shift to composable architecture can benefit their organizations.Netlify Compose 2023 is your inside track to unlock the power of a composable approach and embrace the most significant shift in the web since the advent of the cloud.Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to embrace the future of digital architecture. Join Agility CMS at Netlify Compose 2023, where innovation and expertise converge. We look forward to meeting you there!

Harmonie Poirier

Agility

+1 905-708-4155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other