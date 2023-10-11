UAE: Artificial Intelligence Could Automate Everyday Tasks In 18 Months, Say Experts

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Generative AI (GenAI) will be able to automate a significant part of day-to-day tasks in the next 18-20 months, said Ali Hosseini, Chief Digital Officer at PwC Middle East.

“AI and humans can collaborate, augmenting each other's capabilities to drive innovation and efficiency across industries,” he said while speaking at the panel discussion, GenAI Today, AGI Tomorrow, at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday.

He highlighted the need to stay up to date with the latest GenAI tools and capabilities, noting improvements in ChatGPT accuracy with the latest plugins.

Hosseini said AI can now be utilised for market assessments, pricing strategies and competitive analysis, using the impressive capabilities of tools.

Hosseini and Stephen Anderson, Partner, Strategy and Markets Leader at PwC Middle East, stressed the need for transparency, acknowledging that AI models have limitations in terms of data accuracy and potential biases. They emphasised the importance of establishing frameworks and educating teams to work effectively with AI, ensuring ethical and productive AI implementation.

Anderson commended the UAE's role in the global AI landscape, citing innovations like Falcon, the generative AI model developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

"AI holds the key to addressing challenges such as climate change and sustainability. It is an exciting time, and technology is our ally in overcoming these hurdles," he said.

Hosseini said: "AI will touch every aspect of our lives and industries, creating new jobs that require different skill sets."