Volkswagen Expands Truck Operations In Jordan

São Paulo – Volkswagen Truck & Bus (VWTB)'s official importer in Jordan , Integrated Automative (IA), has landed its first major customer in the Arab country and opened its newly expanded customer service center, the manufacturer reported.

The new facility is 5,000 square meters, and the expansion marks the 70th anniversary of the Nuqul Group, the business group that comprises IA and also represents in Jordan other brands that are part of the Volkswagen Group. In September last year, VWTB announced its partnership with IA and the arrival of the first demonstration units for clients in the country.

The new customer is Pepsi , which has recently acquired five Constellation 17.280 4×2 units (pictured) in order to distribute its products throughout the region. IA's market offer in Jordan includes models that are part of VWTB's Delivery and Constellation families.

“We have joined forces with IA in order to deliver a portfolio of products and high-quality services within the market, offering the high standards for service with which VWTB is associated on a global scale. And this is something that our customers can always expect from us. We will continue to seek out opportunities to expand our offer of products in new countries,” SAID Leonardo Soloaga, Director of International Sales at VWTB.

