Wolf In Sheep's Clothing Appears In Face Of French Authorities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Conflicts in the world do not cease to grow and move smoothly
into an escalation of the war, where the leading crusader players
are diligently united to pursue their agenda, close to the
establishment of a new world order on a fixed Earth.
The end of the 200th Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, after a
historically successful local anti-terrorist measures conducted by
the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, has given hope for a new life to the millions
of displaced refugees who fled their once homeland.
A wolf in sheep's clothing is seen in the face of the French
authorities who want to arm and equip the losing side for further
chess games.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev warned that France's decision
to send military aid to Armenia could provoke a new conflict in the
South Caucasus.
France has confirmed future military aid contracts with Armenia
and the move, according to the Azerbaijani President, contributes
to escalating tensions rather than consolidating peace. If there is
a new conflict, the President says, France will be responsible.
There is a clear desire of the Western "crusaders" to maintain
their strategic influence in the Caucasus and further to the Middle
East, arming and guiding weakened countries along the path of
chaos, strictly believing in the ideology of "repeated chaos
becomes order".
Azerbaijan, after a successful measures on sweeping terrorist
groups away from its territories, immediately set about
reintegrating the people of Garabagh. Capturing and disarming the
leaders of the separatist regime backed by pro-Western mafias, and
the staggering amount of arms the Azerbaijani army has taken under
its control is a fundamental victory over long-standing separatism.
Armenia is now unarmed, and many Armenians who did not want to
reintegrate into Azerbaijan have decided to leave the country.
Azerbaijan has provided both humanitarian and cultural assistance
and all the necessities for the needs of the Armenians who left
Garabagh under the pressure of some foreign forces.
Azerbaijan wants peace and goodness unlike the Armenian armed
groups that wreaked havoc on Azerbaijani territories in the First
Garabagh War, under the power of demons, which eventually led to
thousands of victims of all ages and a million Azerbaijanis being
forced to leave their homes.
To date, France has sent 56 "civil defense" soldiers, 2
Dash-type aircraft, 8 tons of equipment, and 2 rescue dogs to
Armenia. Crusaders from Western and EU powers have also come out in
support of Armenia, allocating large sums to support the Armenians
who have fled Garabagh.
Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis did not show up or speak out in the
past when help was so important and needed, during the bloodshed
and massacres committed by Armenians. Neither the EU, the UN, nor
others have helped, and no wonder, because since the creation of
such an organization as the UN (which is supposed to prevent wars
and their outbreaks), there have been more than 140 wars. Is this
the way that they help the world?
According to reports from international institutions, France has
been rapidly increasing its arms exports over the last few years
and is a leader in this field. According to a report by the
Stockholm Institute for Peace Research (SIPRI) and other
international data, it is expected that France may soon overtake
the Russian Federation in arms exports.
The data shows on the Stockholm Institute that between 2018 and
2022, global arms market share gains have risen from 7.1 percent to
11 percent.
Paris strengthens its position in the global market through a
commonwealth of "crusader" clans, at the expense of Dassault
Aviation and Naval Group. This is the visible side of the moon. the
first company produces Rafale fighter jets, demand for which has
increased dramatically in recent years. According to data coming
from the company, France exports billions of euros worth of them
every year.
The Rafale is in great demand for its fighter jets, which are in
service in countries such as Greece, Qatar, India, and Egypt, and
are soon to appear in Croatia, Indonesia, and the UAE. The UAE has
ordered 80 Rafale F-4s in 2021.
Naval Group exports warships of various types, including
diesel-electric submarines.
Since Armenia is landlocked and has no means for maintenance and
purchase, as well as for training of pilots, it is possible to
exclude such a variant of acquisition of warships, as well as
fighter jets by Armenia. We can only talk about air defense
systems, various armored vehicles, and artillery systems, including
anti-tank missile systems, i.e. the more favorable position that
Armenia will adhere to is for land forces.
The Armenian side is interested in purchasing SAMP-T
anti-aircraft missile systems from France. This system is also
produced by France. MBDA Systems is currently in service with
France, Italy, and Ukraine. Azerbaijan has opted for the Israeli
Barak-8.
Meanwhile, Ukraine receives from Azerbaijan 10 cargoes of
humanitarian aid for the energy sector, including 50 reserve power
plants and 45 power transformers. The next large shipment of new
equipment for the rehabilitation of distribution networks is also
expected to arrive before the end of 2023.
Finding peace in the Caucasus is not only the main task of
Azerbaijan, but it should be the main task of the neighboring
countries to put an end to suffering and bloodshed. Truth lies at
the bottom of a well. A wolf in sheep's clothing will once expose a
cheat and even lead to a den of wolves, where all the protagonists
work hard to produce clandestine plans.
----
Abbas Ganbay is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow him on
Twitter:
@Noend33
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107226103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.