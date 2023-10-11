Literature 9 Learn The Knowledge Needed To Master And Writing Methods

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unlock the World of Literature: Comprehensive Guide to Mastering Grade 9 Literature Skills and Techniques

VIETNAM, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Introduction to the subject Literature 9Language veat class 9 is a mandatory subject in the lower secondary school curriculum. This is an important class to help students continue to develop their reading comprehension and writing skills. In grade 9, students will learn a variety of text genres such as short stories, fairy tales, poetry, plays, reports, memoirs... Lesson content focuses on analyzing literary elements. study in works such as characters, artistic images, language, and meaning of works. At the same time, students are instructed how to write different types of text such as describing emotions, describing scenes, describing characters, telling stories, discussing...By studying 9th grade Literature, students will have the opportunity to practice 4 skills: Reading - Writing - Speaking - Listening. These are key skills that help children develop comprehensively in terms of personality, thinking and language.Find out the knowledge needed to master when studying 9th grade literatureTo study Literature well in grade 9, students need to master some of the following basic knowledge:Understand text genres, characteristics and structures of each type of text. Students need to clearly distinguish the differences between narrative, descriptive, expressive and argumentative texts. Master methods of analyzing literary works such as analyzing plot, characters, space, language, artistic images...Deeply understand the factors that form a literary character such as personality, fate, social circumstances...Master creative writing skills in different genres: describing scenes, describing people, telling stories, discussing...Develop vocabulary and the ability to use flexible and figurative language to express ideas in text.Practice analytical thinking, logical thinking and creative thinking through reading and writing.Understand and flexibly apply rhetorical devices, alliteration, and personification to create beauty for the text.If you firmly grasp the above knowledge, students will easily absorb lessons, practice skills well and achieve high results in studying Literature. Discussing writing methods in essays, argumentative essays, descriptive essays and dramatic essays. Grade 9 literature has many different types of text, each type requires its own writing method:Essay writing: Need to create a clear and logical outline. Develop ideas in an orderly manner, use flexible language, and have convincing arguments and evidence.Essay: Present the problem clearly, express opinions, make valid arguments and offer feasible solutions. Use emotional and figurative language to persuade readers.Description of things: Observe the object carefully, select unique details. Describe vividly and logically, using many adjectives, verbs, and comparative sentences to impress readers.Dramatic literature: Build a rich character system. Reasonable 3-screen structure. Use unique dialogue to show each character's personality. The text and actions are logical and attractive.Thus, depending on the type of text, students need to choose appropriate writing methods to build good, creative essays.Evaluate the quality of a 9th grade essayTo evaluate the quality of a 9th grade essay, it is necessary to rely on the following criteria:Regarding content: Does the essay meet the requirements of the assignment? Rich and creative ideas? Is there a reasonable, valid argument?Regarding structure: Does the essay have a clear and reasonable outline? Are the ideas closely linked and logical?About form: Are spelling, word usage, and grammar correct? Is the writing style lively and convincing?About skills: Demonstrate skills of observation, thinking, reasoning, comparison...? Use words and language flexibly?Creativity: Have a new way of expressing, expressing personality?Handwriting: Handwriting is beautiful, clear, easy to read.If the above criteria are met well, the essay can be judged to be of good quality. On the contrary, if many criteria are missing, the quality of the essay is not high.How to build consistent ideas in textTo build harmony in the text, it is necessary to note:Clearly identify the main idea that needs to be expressed.Choose sub-ideas that are reasonable, related, and reinforce the main idea.Arrange ideas logically and naturally, avoid jumping around.Use alliteration and alliteration to emphasize main ideas and create cohesion.Use words, images, and sentences that resonate with each other, creating a feeling of "circling" around the main idea.Ensure a close connection between sentences and paragraphs through the use of connecting words and conjunctions.Conclude the lesson by restating, summarizing the main idea or concluding.The above notes will help students build essays with consistent, coherent and convincing ideas.Analyze factors affecting character personality in short storiesThe character's personality in a short story is formed under the influence of many factors:Nature: Human personality is available from birth (honesty, greed...)Education: Cultural level and knowledge affect personality (arrogance, inferiority complex...)Family: Personality-oriented family education (sense of discipline, responsibility...)Society: Living environment has a profound impact on personality (tolerance, honesty...)Destiny: Bad circumstances make people change (hatred, suffering...)Love: Desire for love upsets the mind (blindness, pride...)Thus, to analyze a character, it is necessary to comprehensively consider the above factors. Only that can explain the character's behavior and personality.Compare and contrast characters in literatureTo compare characters in literature, it is necessary to rely on the following criteria:Appearance: Appearance, height, physical...Personality: Emotions, attitude, lifestyle...Context: Family, society, Analyze situations and thoughts of characters in the textTo analyze situations and think about characters, pay attention to:Clearly define the situation: Time, space, characters involved...Analyze the cause of the situation: Who, why...Evaluate the impact of the situation on the character: Positive or negativeBased on the character's actions, words, and gestures to infer their thoughtsConnect with character's personality and circumstances to explain thoughtsCompare the thoughts of characters in the same situationThus, it is necessary to comprehensively analyze the situation and the characters' actions to clearly understand their thoughts.Research linguistic expressions in textWhen studying text language, attention should be paid to:Words: synonyms, antonyms, lies, new words...Sentences: short sentences, long sentences, questions, exclamations...Alliteration: emphasizes the main ideaRhetoric: comparison, metaphor, personification...How to use tone: questioning, exclamation...Artistic images: comparison, metaphor, personification...Rhetorical devices: comparison, exaggeration, inversion...Thus, the author uses words, sentences, and rhetorical forms to express meaning and create aesthetic value for the text.Instructions on how to develop vocabulary and writing skills for 9th grade students.To develop vocabulary and writing skills for 9th-grade students, it is necessary to:Encourage children to read many good books to learn new words and vivid sentences. 