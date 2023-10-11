Jordan Unveils Comprehensive Strategy For Archaeological Heritage Preservation, Utilization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) - Jordan has launched its archaeological heritage management strategy for 2023-2027, emphasizing the protection, sustainable utilization, and maximization of benefits from its rich heritage.This initiative, approved by the Council of Ministers last week, aligns with the government's broader vision of economic modernization.The strategy, as detailed by the Jordanian News Agency (Petra), rests on two foundational pillars:1. **Enhanced Management**: Refining the management of archaeological resources to ensure adaptability to global and regional shifts, focusing on sustainability and competitiveness.2. **Supportive Environment**: Establishing a conducive environment through collaborative efforts, streamlining financial, administrative, and human resources, and coordinating the endeavors of all stakeholders involved in heritage management.Key objectives of the strategy include:- Safeguarding archaeological assets while promoting sustainable utilization in line with global best practices.- Amplifying the economic value derived from these resources.- Elevating awareness about the significance of archaeological heritage and museum culture.Furthermore, the strategy aims to provide a robust legal and institutional framework for heritage management, optimize resource allocation, and enhance sector performance through inter-agency coordination and community engagement.The overarching goal is to bolster the stature of Jordanian archaeological heritage on local, regional, and international platforms, leveraging collaborative efforts and modern technological tools.This vision underscores the commitment to a sustainable archaeological heritage that not only preserves its intrinsic value but also bolsters the economy and uplifts local communities.Central to this strategy are several tenets: recognizing the global significance of Jordan's archaeological heritage, managing and safeguarding it in line with international standards, accentuating its role in economic and community development, raising heritage awareness, and integrating technology for its effective management and promotion.The Department of Antiquities, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, will spearhead the implementation of this strategy.Their mandate encompasses the preservation of antiquities, oversight of activities at archaeological sites, and management of tourism services.Additionally, they are tasked with disseminating comprehensive information about these treasures, positioning them as pivotal tourist attractions and symbols of national identity.