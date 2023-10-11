OREI Launches Innovative Splitextend HDMI Splitter Extender For Enhanced Display Options

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

OREI, a leading brand of professional AV equipment and HDMI accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the OREI SplitExtend HDMI Splitter Extender (SKU: USBC2HDMI2). This cutting-edge USB to HDMI Display Adapter offers users a versatile solution for expanding their display capabilities, whether for work or entertainment.

Key Features of the OREI SplitExtend HDMI Splitter Extender:

Dual Display Support: This adapter empowers users to connect two HDMI monitors to their laptop or desktop, providing the option to extend or duplicate their displays for increased productivity.

Wide Compatibility: The SplitExtend is compatible with major operating systems, including Windows 11, 10, 7, 8.1, and Mac OS 10.10 or higher, making it a versatile choice for various setups.

Dual Resolution Output: Users can enjoy dual display output with one monitor supporting 4K resolution at 30 Hz and the other at 1080p at 60 Hz.

2-in-1 Cable: Featuring a convenient 2-in-1 cable with USB-A and USB-C connectors, this adapter can be easily connected to a range of devices, including USB-C, USB-A, Thunderbolt 3/4, and USB 4 devices.

1-Year Warranty: OREI backs this product with a 1-year warranty and lifetime tech support, ensuring peace of mind for customers.

Please note that while the OREI SplitExtend HDMI Splitter Extender is ideal for web browsing and general productivity tasks, it is not recommended for gaming, graphics-intensive, or design work. Additionally, it does not support the playback of HDCP-protected content on platforms like Netflix and Hulu.

Availability:

The OREI SplitExtend HDMI Splitter Extender (USBC2HDMI2) is currently in stock and available for purchase on the OREI website at a price of $69.99.

Shipping Options:



Overnight Shipping: Orders placed by Friday, September 22, will be delivered overnight. Two Days Shipping: Orders placed by Monday, September 25, will be delivered within two days.

OREI offers a 30-day return policy and free shipping within the USA, making it even more convenient for customers to experience the benefits of this innovative HDMI Adapter. For more information about OREI and its range of products, please visit OREI's official website or contact the company at 877-290-5530 or .

About OREI:

Launched in 2011, OREI has grown to become a leading AV and HDMI accessories brand in the US. Providing residential and commercial solutions with a wide range of products to meet any AV needs. From HDMI splitters and HDMI extenders to HDMI switches, HDMI audio extractors to HDMI Matrix, or Video wall processors, we have an easy solution for any custom AV application. With over 10 years of experience in the field, we continue to develop innovative solutions that help solve the most complex of problems in the AV community. Our global presence continues to grow, with our products reaching customers in various countries including Canada, the UK, India, and Australia. Our unwavering commitment to our customers is exemplified through our exceptional support services. If you have any questions or require assistance, please don't hesitate to get in touch with our dedicated customer service representatives via phone or email.

Media Contact:

OREI LLC

Website:

Tel: +1 877-290-5530

Email:

Address: 7444 Long Ave, Skokie, IL 60077, United States

