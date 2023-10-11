Katrina Kaif To Deepika Padukone-7 Divas In Sexy Bikini

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood sensations like Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta and others have been giving out the best bikini and swimsuit inspiration. Check it out here.

Bollywood sensations like Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta and others have been giving out the best bikini and swimsuit inspiration. Check it out here.

TV actress Nia Sharma sported a neon-green cutout swimsuit as she strolled past the streets of Venice Beach.

Setting fire to the beach, Shanaya Kapoor dons a sexy orange bikini, flaunting her assets like never before.

The actress

never fails to impress us with her sensual looks. Janjvi slays in this sexy yellow bikini during her beach vacation.

The actress leaves no stone unturned, flaunting her perfect sext figure in a multi-coloured bikini during her USA trip.

The actress is one of the most synonymous with wellness and fitness. Here, she dons a brown tassel bikini showing off her assets

She looks terrific and stunning in this vibrant multi-coloured bikini, wearing her most beautiful smile.

Esha Gupta wears a sexy-rust orange bikini that shows off her deep cleavage and toned abs.



Pathaan star Deepika Padukone turned the heat up a notch with an eye-grabbing golden swimsuit.