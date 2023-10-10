Kuwait Defense Minister Tackles Cooperation With Qatari Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah tackled on Tuesday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Attiyah, relations and boosting joint work and cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed defense related issues and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to talks on the latest development in the region and international arena.

A statement by Kuwait's Ministry of Defense stated that the meeting took place in response to an invitation from Al-Attiyah to Sheikh Ahmad.

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmad praised the strong ties and keenness from both sides to strengthen and develop them at all levels, expressing his thanks and appreciation to Al-Attiyah for the invitation.

Earlier, Sheikh Ahmad arrived in Doha and was received by Al-Attiyah, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Doha Khaled Al-Mutairi and senior officials at Kuwait Embassy. (end)

