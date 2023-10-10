Kuwait FM Congrats Amir, Crown Prince On Kuwait's Seat In UN Human Rights Council

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Khamri

KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated on Tuesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and government and people of Kuwait on the great success, due to tireless efforts, in becoming a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2024 to 2026.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Salem said that such result "are nothing but a testament to Kuwait's respect for human rights, and its active role in this field, which is something that all 183 member countries that casted their votes in favor believe in." Sheikh Salem extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the countries participating in the vote "for the trust they have shown, assuring them and all members of the international community that the State of Kuwait will remain as promised in fulfilling its obligations, carrying out its responsibilities with all dedication and sincerity, and continuing its active role from all platforms at all times." The minister stressed that the State of Kuwait was, is and will remain a strong supporter of the work of the Human Rights Council and its mandate as the primary intergovernmental body of the United Nations concerned with promoting and protecting human rights around the world.

Sheikh Salem added, "based on this firm conviction and complete belief in the importance and vitality of this council, we reaffirm to our brothers, friends, allies, and all members of the international community that the State of Kuwait, through its membership in the Human Rights Council, will assume the responsibility for everyone to enjoy human rights and protect them everywhere, as they are inherent rights for everyone, equally and without discrimination." The minister praised the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees and "all those responsible for this great campaign".