Author Daniel V. Meier, Jr. Receives International Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

Not a stranger to awards, Daniel V. Meier, Jr. takes a Distinguished Favorite in the 2023 NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® with his latest book Guidance to Death.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 2023 NYC Big Book Award recognized Guidance to Death as a Distinguished Favorite in the Thriller category.Guidance to Death by ​Daniel V. Meier Jr.The night was cold and rainy, with low visibility. The perfect conditions for sabotage. All he had to do was disable the guidance system of the Amertec Electronics company jet, and no one would suspect him. No one would even think it was murder.The jet, carrying the company's Senior Vice President and soon-to-be CEO, mysteriously crashed shortly after taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) ruled it an accident, but the victim's wife was not convinced. She hired Frank Adams, a retired NTSB investigator, to find out the truth.Adams soon uncovered mounting evidence that the crash was no accident. He also learned that the victim had been involved in a bitter corporate rivalry. And then, another former Amertec employee was murdered. Adams was convinced that there was indeed foul play, and he was determined to find the killer.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high quality author and publisher. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.“Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”To view the list of winners, visitand distinguished favorites:Meier's past years awards include:In 2022, ​Daniel V. Meier Jr. won the NYC Big Book Award forBlood Before Dawn, Book 2 of the Dung Beetles of Liberia SeriesApril 1979: Ken Verrier and his wife, Sam return to Liberia only to buy diamonds, but they get caught up in a rice riot and a coup d'état. Ken witnesses and unwittingly participates in a period of Liberia's tumultuous yet poorly documented history-the overthrow of the Tolbert presidency that ultimately ends the Americo-Liberian one hundred thirty-three years of political and social dominance.While describing the once beautiful country and a kind and generous people, Meier intertwines terrifying tales of the atrocities committed that account for the future pain of an entire nation.And a Distinguished Favorite status forBloodrootEngland, 1609. Matthew did not trust his friend, Richard's stories of Paradise in the Jamestown settlement, but nothing could have equipped him for the privation and terror that awaited him in this savage land. Once ashore in the fledgling settlement, Matthew experiences the unimaginable beauty of this pristine land and learns the meaning of hope, but it all turns into a nightmare as gold mania infests the community and Indians become an increasing threat. The nightmare only gets worse as the harsh winter brings on“the starving time” and all the grizzly horrors of a desperate and dying community that come with it. Driven to the depths of despair by the guilt of his sins against Richard and his lust for that man's wife, Matthew seeks death, but instead finds hope in the most unexpected of places, with the Powhatan Indians.In this compelling and extensively researched historical novel, the reader is transported into a little-known time in early America where he is asked to explore the real meanings of loyalty, faith, and freedom.And in 2021, The Dung Beetles of Liberia, A Novel Based on True Events by Daniel V. Based on a remarkable true story, The Dung Beetles of Liberia is a young American's fast-paced adventure, set in 1960's Liberia, exposing a sordid society upon which the wealthy are feeding and in which the poor are buried.Nothing could have prepared Ken Verrier, a young college dropout, for the experiences he was about to live through when he landed in Liberia in 1961. He quickly realizes that he has arrived in a place where he understands very little of what is considered normal, where the dignity of life has little meaning and where he can trust no one. Flying into the interior bush as a transport pilot, Ken learns quickly. He witnesses first-hand the disparate lives of the Liberian"Country People: and the"Congo People" also known as Americo-Liberians.To learn more about Guidance to Death or other books by ​Daniel V. Meier Jr., visit

