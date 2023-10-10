Marine Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's "Marine Biotechnology Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market information. TBRC predicts the marine biotechnology market will reach $7.69 billion in 2027 with a 7.4% CAGR.

The rise in the marine biotechnology market results from higher energy sector demand. Europe is anticipated to dominate this market. Key players in marine biotechnology include Cyanotech Corporation, CP Kelco US Inc., PharmaMar S.A., Sea Run Holdings Inc., Nofima, New England Biolabs Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd.

Marine Biotechnology Market Segments

.By Type: Bio Active Substance, Bio Materials

.By Source: Corals And Sponges, Algae, Marine Viruses, Marine Fungi, Other Sources

.By Technology: Isolation And Cultivation of Microorganisms, Culture-Independent Techniques

.By Application: Aquaculture And Food Products, Environment And Human Health, Drug Discovery

.By End User: Medical And Pharmaceutical, Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Chemical Industry, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global marine biotechnology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Marine biotechnology uses marine organisms, genetic material, and bioactive substances. It involves studying and manipulating marine life for various industries, like cosmetics, supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Marine Biotechnology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Marine Biotechnology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Marine Biotechnology Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

