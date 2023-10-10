Kuwait Hands Women Cmte Leadership To Lebanon In 11Th Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Klovis Shouaifati

BEIRUT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The state of Kuwait on Tuesday handed over the chairmanship of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Committee on Women to Lebanon for the Eleventh session.

The eleventh session of the Committee on Women opening session was held in ESCWA headquarter in Beirut and will last for two days with participation from Kuwait and other Arab countries

Representative of Kuwait, Chair of the 10th session of the Committee on Women Maryam Al-Azmi told KUNA that Kuwait had worked with (ESCWA) executive secretariat on legislative reforms for women's economic empowerment in the Arab region.

The eleventh session of the Committee on Women tackled the theme of women's economic empowerment as a catalyst for prosperous national economies and means to boost such empowerment through enacting legal reforms, improving transport systems and addressing sexual harassment.

The session will also discuss means of ensuring greater access to land, property and immovable assets, advancing care policies, and making social protection systems more inclusive. (end)

