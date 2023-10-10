Hezbollah Pledges retaliation after Israeli raid

(MENAFN) Hezbollah, the Shiite militant organization headquartered in Lebanon, has announced its intent to retaliate against Israeli strikes targeting its facilities, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Reports from local media outlets confirm the group's response and acknowledge the loss of at least one of their fighters in the recent attacks.



In a statement to a Lebanese TV, Hezbollah pledged to react to the shelling of the Ayt al-Shaab area located in the southern region of the country. The group asserted that it would do so "in accordance with the rules of deterrence that it has imposed." However, the specific measures or strategies that Hezbollah intends to employ in their retaliation were not explicitly outlined.



Various local news sources have indicated that Israel continues its strikes in southern Lebanon, heightening tensions in the already volatile region. Additionally, there are reports suggesting that two Hezbollah fighters may have succumbed to the recent onslaught. Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets have reported that several rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Israel on Monday evening. Fortunately, these incidents resulted in no reported injuries. West Jerusalem has acknowledged what it terms a "fire exchange" at the border with Lebanon and subsequently issued restrictions to residents in towns across northern Israel.



The exchange of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel underscores the deeply entrenched and complex nature of the conflict. The tit-for-tat actions and reactions further contribute to the precarious security situation in the region. As both sides navigate this delicate and tense period, the international community closely monitors the developments, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further loss of life.



