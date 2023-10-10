Army Denies Use Of Jordanian Bases To Deliver Aid To Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- A military source in the Jordan Armed Forces has denied allegations that Jordanian military bases were used by the United States army to transport supplies to Israel.The source confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that claims that a United States military aircraft took off from a Jordanian military base are unsubstantiated, explaining that the airplane in question was a passenger aircraft that had requested to pass through Jordanian airspace two days ago and was granted a transit permit in accordance with the legal procedures governing international air traffic.The source warned that these allegations are part of a smear campaigns against Jordan's firm positions and continuous efforts to serve the Palestinian cause and the sacrifices of the armed forces to support the Palestinian people and their right to freedom and an independent state.He urged the public to seek out news from reliable sources and beware of suspicious smear campaigns targeting Jordan and its positions.