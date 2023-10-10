Minister, German Envoy Talk Cooperation In Water Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud discussed Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Bertram von Moltke prospects of cooperation to complete joint programs and projects and mechanisms for boosting and fast tracking them.During the meeting, Abu Al-Saud and von Moltke stressed the importance of strengthening the ongoing cooperation between the two countries and continuing to implement water programs and projects that improve the level of services provided across the Kingdom.Abu Al-Saud explained the ministry's commitment to enhancing cooperation and leveraging the German expertise in the fields of water and sanitation, noting that this cooperation contributed to improving the quality of services provided, managing scarce water resources, and improving water access to a large number of citizens in light of the consequences of climate change and the refugee crisis.The minister spoke about the other challenges facing the water sector as one of the "poorest and most burdened" sectors due to continuing pressures over the years. These pressures, he noted, have decreased various water resources, challenges of water loss, high operating and energy costs, and challenges facing irrigation water.The minister also highlighted Jordanian efforts to utilize treated water and underway projects that aim to secure new water sources.For his part, the German Ambassador stressed the importance of constructive and fruitful cooperation between the two sides, and its continuation in various fields, especially in the water sector.