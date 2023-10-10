EU Seeks To Develop A Global Market For Clean Hydrogen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday said the EU has signed agreements with a number of countries to develop a global market for clean hydrogen.

"We are at the same time developing a global market for clean hydrogen. We have already signed hydrogen partnerships with countries ranging from Egypt, Kenya and Namibia, to Latin American countries," she told a conference titled "Clean Transition Dialogue on Hydrogen," organised by the European Commission in Brussels.

"They have immense potential. Resources of wind and sun or geothermal in abundance. They could produce clean energy, transform it into clean hydrogen, and then ship it to the world," she said.

"Europe wants to be the global hydrogen leader, not only as a pioneer, but as a partner. So this is where we stand right now. Europe is now attracting more investment in clean hydrogen than the US and China combined," said the chief of the EUآ's executive body.

Von der Leyen noted that "38 clean steel factories are either operational or planned, all powered by hydrogen. The first hydrogen buses and trains are running in our cities and regions." (end)

