JFDA Ensures Ready Access To Seasonal Influenza Vaccines

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- As winter looms and flu season nears, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) said it had taken proactive steps to ensure Jordanians have easy access to the seasonal influenza vaccine.Now available across local health centers and pharmacies, the vaccine is sold under a variety of brand names, each sourced from trusted, accredited suppliers.In a recent press briefing, JFDA Director General, Nizar Mhaidat, highlighted the organization's unwavering commitment to public health and said JFDA meticulously reviews and approves the vaccine's composition, ensuring it's tailored to combat the latest strains of the seasonal influenza virus.Regarding the vaccine's pricing, Mhaidat clarified that it aligns with the drug pricing standards established by the Administration. "The trading price of the vaccine, as announced by the Administration, is under regular monitoring by our oversight and inspection teams to ensure adherence and transparency," he added."We consistently monitor our pharmaceutical stock data. In the event of any potential shortage, immediate precautionary measures are taken. Our aim is to ensure pharmaceutical security and the uninterrupted availability of essential medicines to meet the local market's demands", Mhaidat said.