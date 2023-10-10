Minister Of Interior Meets UAE Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Tuesday morning with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Qatar H E Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest and cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields, as well as ways to support and develop them.