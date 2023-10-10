Minister Of Interior Meets UAE Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya Force HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Tuesday morning with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Qatar H E Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest and cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields, as well as ways to support and develop them.
MENAFN10102023000063011010ID1107219131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.