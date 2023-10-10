EU Denies Suspending Aid To Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- The European Union (EU) has denied rumors of suspending aid to authorities and projects in Palestine.The EU clarified in a press statement distributed by the European Commission in Amman on Tuesday that there will be no suspension of payments at the present time.The European Commission will conduct an urgent review of EU assistance to Palestine, noted the statement.This review does not concern humanitarian assistance provided under European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), added the statement.