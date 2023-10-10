Iran warns of strong response to reckless moves by enemies

(MENAFN) During a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, issued a resolute warning, asserting that if Iran's adversaries were to make any rash moves against the Islamic Republic, Tehran would respond with utmost force. Kanaani's remarks were prompted by recent inflammatory comments made by U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who accused Iran of orchestrating a significant surprise attack on Israel, carried out by Hamas and other resistance fighters based in Gaza. Graham further asserted that Iran must face severe consequences for any escalation targeting Israel.



Graham's statements continued, suggesting that an attack by Hezbollah, along with other Iranian proxies, could potentially overwhelm Israeli defense systems. He recommended that in the event of such an attack, both Israel and the United States should target Iran's oil refineries and infrastructure, which he deemed as crucial components of the Iranian economy.



In response to these allegations, Kanaani firmly maintained that such accusations were a direct result of Israel's recent setbacks and were devised to rationalize the support provided by Washington and its Western allies to the Tel Aviv government's provocative actions. He emphasized that making hostile claims against Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement would not absolve the United Kingdom and the United States of their responsibility for Israel's 75 years of transgressions against Palestinians and other nations in the West Asian region.

