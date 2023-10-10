Al Khulaifi Discusses Bilateral Relations With German Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Qatar H E Lothar Freischlader.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation was reviewed and the State of Qatar's keenness to strengthen the strategic relations between the two countries and advance them to broader horizons of cooperation was emphasized.

Regional issues were also discussed, especially developments in the current situation in the Palestinian territories.