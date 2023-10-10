AMD Radeon Pro W7900 And W7800 Workstation Gpus Launch

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AMD, a leading provider of high-performance computing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest workstation GPUs, the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and AMD Radeon Pro W7800 . These powerful graphics cards are designed to meet the demanding needs of professional tasks, including visualization, real-time 3D work, ray tracing rendering, photogrammetry, virtual reality, simulations, video editing, compositing, and much more.



While they may appear similar at first glance and share the same GPU foundation, there are notable distinctions between the Radeon Pro W7900 and Radeon Pro W7800. AMD has opted for a more understated black-and-silver design for these workstation GPUs, moving away from the vibrant YInMn blue color scheme. While this design shift aligns with the preferences of the professional market, some users may miss the striking blue aesthetic.



Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager Graphics Business Unit at AMD, said, "Our goal is to offer more choice for professional users, and these graphics cards do exactly that – built to address the largest market segment focusing on mainstream workloads," he further added, "AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and Radeon PRO W7500 graphics cards provide exceptional performance for a variety of professional applications, including CAD, BIM and more, while offering incredible levels of visual fidelity and setting a new performance standard for mid-range professional graphics."



The Radeon Pro W7900 and Radeon Pro W7800 GPUs bring significant performance improvements over their predecessors, as demonstrated in benchmark tests. The W7900 boasts 48GB of GDDR6 RAM with a comprehensive 384-bit interface, offering a maximum bandwidth of 864GB/s. On the other hand, the W7800 features 32GB of GDDR6 memory connected via a 256-bit interface, providing up to 576GB/s of bandwidth. The W7800 has fewer compute units (CUs), resulting in lower compute performance and power consumption.



The Radeon Pro W7900 shares a GPU configuration similar to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, with 96 CUs totaling 6144 shaders. Despite claiming the same 61 TFLOP performance as the XTX card, the W7900 has a lower 295W total board power rating, partly due to its unique three-slot blower design. It also features a doubled 48GB frame buffer and distinct PCB design differences. It supports DisplayPort 2.1, enabling high-resolution display streams up to 12K60 with compression or 8K60 without it, along with various high-refresh rates and multi-display 4K setups.



On the other hand, the Radeon Pro W7800, while appearing similar to the Radeon RX 7900 XT, features 70 CUs and a 256-bit memory bus. It maintains 32GB of GDDR6 memory, delivering 45 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance. Like the W7900, it supports DisplayPort 2.1 and offers the same array of display outputs. Despite being scaled down, the W7800 maintains a 260W total board power rating and utilizes a slimmer two-slot-wide cooling solution. Both cards share a similar design language, with the W7900's cooler, shroud, and case bracket being noticeably thicker.



Key Notes of the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 Workstation GPUs:



RDNA 3 architecture for enhanced performance.

Ample memory: W7900 with 48GB GDDR6, W7800 with 32GB GDDR6.

Strong compute power: W7900 with 96 CUs, W7800 with 70 CUs.

DisplayPort 2.1 support for high-resolution displays.

Effective thermal management with innovative cooling.

Professional design in black and silver.

Certified Radeon Pro drivers for stability.

Versatility for various professional applications.

Multiple display output options.



