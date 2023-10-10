Türkiye Rescues 57 Irregular Migrants In Aegean Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Coast Guard said Sunday that it rescued 57 irregular
migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back
into Turkish territorial waters, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
Coast guard units saved 35 irregular migrants from a rubber boat
off Mugla province's Bodrum district while 22 others were rescued
off the province's Datca district, said the Turkish Coast Guard in
the statement.
The migrants were later transported to the provincial migration
department.
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned
Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it
violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering
the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.
