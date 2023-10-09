Egypt's President, Korea's National Assembly Speaker Explore Ways To Strengthen Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea, Kim Jin-pyo, in Cairo on Monday. The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hanafy Gebaly, several members of the Korean Parliament, and the South Korean Ambassador in Cairo.

Both sides expressed their mutual appreciation for the strong ties between Egypt and South Korea and praised the recent development of bilateral relations, particularly at the parliamentary level. They expressed a desire to further explore opportunities for developing relations, especially in terms of joint economic cooperation.

Kim noted that President Al-Sisi's historic visit to Seoul in 2016 was a turning point in the relationship between the two countries, leading to an influx of Korean investments into Egypt, taking advantage of Egypt's rapid and significant development.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors, particularly at the parliamentary level. They also explored ways for Egypt to benefit from South Korea's expertise in technological industries, localizing components of transportation, green energy, and renewable energy industries, and increasing Egypt's involvement in the production process.

Both sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, including the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. They agreed on the importance of working to prevent escalation, given its serious implications for the humanitarian situation and the security and stability of the entire region. Al-Sisi emphasized the need for a comprehensive and just resolution of the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution, which would ensure security and stability for all peoples in the region.