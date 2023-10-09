Iraq Delegation Meets With ASEZA, Aqaba Chamber Of Commerce Members

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - An Iraqi economic delegation and members of the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Monday discussed investment aspects in the zone and means to strengthen cooperation in fields related to transport and trade.







ACC President Nael Kabariti said that work is ongoing to establish a logistical industrial complex on the Jordanian-Iraqi border to increase the volume of transport and storage.







This will be a special zone owned by both sides, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Hamzeh Hajj Hassan, deputy chief commissioner of ASEZA, said that the tourism sector in Aqaba is "very promising" and has achieved the ninth rank globally in the number of tourists who entered the Kingdom through the port city.







Ali Saidi, head of the Iraqi delegation, expressed interest in moving ahead with commercial exchange and investment in the area for the benefit of both countries.



