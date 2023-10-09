Kuwait PM Visits Patients In London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited on Monday the Kuwaiti patients receiving treatment in London.

His Highness the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the patients.

He told them also that His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince wished them a rapid recovery and a safe return to the homeland.

His Highness the Premier directed the staff of Kuwait Embassy to the UK to follow up on conditions of all Kuwaiti nationals and meet their needs as well as remove their obstacles. (end)

