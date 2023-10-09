In Brazil, Newave Energia relies on Voltalia for a 420-megawatt solar project

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has sold a 420-megawatt solar plant developed by Voltalia to Newave Energia, a partnership between Gerdau and Newave FIP. Newave Energia will also rely on Voltalia for the construction and maintenance of electrical infrastructure.

Newave Energia has acquired ready-to-build solar projects in the Arinos cluster, located in the state of Minas Gerais, in the south-east region of Brazil. Voltalia will also provide construction and maintenance services for the electrical infrastructure. Newave Energia's future photovoltaic power plants will produce the equivalent of the consumption of 1.3 million of the country's inhabitants and avoid the emission of approximately 350 kt of CO2 per year.

The project that was sold is a part of the larger Arinos cluster. The cluster has a total potential capacity of over 1.8 gigawatts, and Voltalia is responsible for developing the entire cluster, including this sold project. The whole site will enjoy cost savings due to its size, and Newave Energia's project plays a significant role in this.

This partnership with Newave Energia is a further demonstration of the appetite for projects developed by Voltalia. By the end of the year, in Brazil and other countries, more than 100 additional megawatts should be sold by Voltalia, along with construction and maintenance services.

“Our success with the Arinos cluster demonstrates our skill in developing high-quality energy projects. It not only adds to our future project pipeline of sites to be built but also lets our partners contribute to renewable energy growth. We're delighted to be joining forces with Newave Energia”, said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2023 turnover, on October 25, 2023 (after market close)