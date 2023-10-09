Free Car Washes At Quick Quack Car Wash

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New Quick Quack Car Wash in Corpus Christi is hosting a Special Fundraising Event benefiting Juan Leal!

Quick Quack to Give a Free Car Wash to all Customers at Newest Location

- Travis KimballCORPUS CHRISTI, TX, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Quick Quack Car Wash to host a grand opening celebration at its newest location on 4427 Violet Rd. The celebration will start on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a Preview Fundraiser. The fundraiser will raise money for Juan Leal who is from the Corpus Christi community. Juan was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in February 2023. Since the diagnosis he has been receiving chemotherapy. Juan and his family had to leave behind their jobs and temporarily move to San Antonio for treatment. Any funds raised during this time will be matched by Quick Quack Car Wash up to a certain amount. Rain or shine, Quick Quack will give a free car wash to all customers who support and donate to the cause.“Our mission is to 'Change Lives for the Better' and we are always excited to raise money for local causes in the community we will soon serve,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash.“In addition to our preview fundraiser, we always look for nonprofits, groups/organizations, and individuals to host their next fundraiser with us as we look forward to being active in the community and becoming the favorite car wash of Corpus Christi.”Following the Preview Fundraiser, benefitting the Leal family, Quick Quack Car Wash will kick off its 12 Days of Free Car Washes by giving away a free year of car washes to five lucky winners and a special swag bag to the first 100 customers on October 11, 2023.Kimball,“We've seen lines begin as early as 3 a.m. and we've seen lines begin the day before our kickoff of 12 Days of Free Car Washes, so we are excited to celebrate the lucky winners and the first 100 customers.”If customers don't make it to the day 1 kick off, they can stop by and enjoy a free car wash from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Wednesday, October 11, 2023, through Sunday, October 22, 2023, no purchase necessary.For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.About Quick Quack Car WashQuick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named“Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of“Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers“Don't Drive Dirty!”TM

