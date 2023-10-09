General Tax Authority Warns Public About Online Scams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority in Qatar issued a warning to taxpayers about fraudulent schemes prevalent on social media platforms and email.

The General Tax Authority revealed that its name has recently been misused in deceptive operations targeting individuals' social media and email accounts

“Scammers lure victims with links claiming to offer tax deductions, pushing them to send refund applications,” the Authority stated.

It emphasized the importance of refraining from clicking on questionable links, and further advised:“We strongly urge all taxpayers to exercise caution, avoiding becoming prey to these scams. Refrain from clicking on dubious links or responding to unsolicited requests for personal or tax-related information.”