Koki To Dal Pakwan: 7 Popular Foods At Sindhi Weddings

Sindhi weddings are known for their rich cultural traditions and delicious cuisine. From Koki to Dal Pakwan, here are 7 popular foods at Sindhi weddings.

Koki is a biscuit-like whole-wheat roti dish made with onions, spices and coriander.

7 popular foods at Sindhi weddings.

Sweet Koki is a sweet whole-wheat dish made with sugar and cardamom powder and is a popular food at Sindhi weddings.

Aloo tuk is a popular Sindhi food made with crispy, fried potatoes. The potatoes are seasoned with spices and served hot at Sindhi weddings.

This spicy biryani uses boiled basmati rice and succulent meat pieces cooked with spices and is a staple popular food at Sindhi weddings.

Sai Bhaji is made up of ingredients like spinach, tomato and chane ki dal and is a spicy food popular at Sindhi weddings.

Chaap is a fried potato cutlet served with spicy chole curry poured on chaap garnished with onion and green coriander.

It consists of deep-fried, crispy bread (pakwan) served with a spicy chana dal (split chickpea lentils) curry and is a staple food at Sindhi weddings.