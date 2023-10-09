Sustained Release Excipients Market Size, Share, Growing Demand, Top Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

October 9, 2023

The "Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2023" provided by The Business Research Company offers comprehensive information covering all aspects of the sustained release excipients market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the sustained release excipients market size is expected to reach $1.80 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth of the sustained release excipients market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, with North America expected to lead in terms of market share. Major players in the sustained release meds industry include Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Ashland Global Holdings, and BASF Corporation.

Trending Sustained Release Excipients Market Trend

A significant trend in the sustained release excipients market is the focus on product innovation, with major companies developing innovative products to strengthen their market positions.

Sustained Release Excipients Market Segments

.By Product: Gelatin, Polymers, Minerals, Sugars, Alcohol, Chitosan

.By Route of Administration: Oral, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Transdermal, Vaginal, Ophthalmic, Intravenous, Other Routes of Administration

.By Technology: Targeted Delivery, Micro Encapsulation, Wurster Technique, Transdermal, Implants, Coacervation

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sustained-release excipients are pharmaceutical ingredients or additives used in the formulation of drug delivery systems designed to achieve controlled or sustained release of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) over an extended period of time. These excipients play a crucial role in controlling the release rate and duration of drug action, optimizing therapeutic efficacy, and enhancing patient compliance.

Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The sustained release excipients market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

