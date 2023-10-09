Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market To Surpass USD 14.71 BN By 2030 On Account Of Increasing Emphasis On Green Energy

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market to Surpass USD 14.71 Billion by 2030 on Account of Increasing Emphasis on Green Energy and Growing Demand in Transportation Sector

As per SNS Insider's research, the Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a confluence of factors such as environmental concerns, technological advancements, supportive policies, and increasing investments.

The hydrogen fuel cells market, valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 14.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as stated in the SNS Insider report.

Key Players included are:



FuelCell Energy Inc.

Ballard Power Systems

Hydrogenics Corporation

SFC Energy AG

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V.

Bloom Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc.

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Plug Power Inc.

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC Other key players

Market Report Scope

A hydrogen fuel cell is an electrochemical device that converts hydrogen gas and oxygen into water, producing electricity and heat in the process. Hydrogen fuel cells power vehicles, offering a green alternative to gasoline and diesel. These fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) have longer ranges and shorter refueling times compared to electric vehicles. Fuel cells can be used for stationary power generation, providing electricity and heat for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. They offer a reliable backup power source, especially in remote areas or during emergencies. Fuel cells are highly efficient, converting a higher percentage of the energy stored in hydrogen into usable electricity compared to internal combustion engines.

Market Segmentation and Sub-segmentation included are:

By Product Type



Liquid-Cooled Type Air-Cooled Type

By Technology Type



Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) Others

By Application



Stationary

Transportation Portable

By End-user



Fuel Cell Vehicles

Utilities

Defense Others

Market Analysis

The mounting concerns about climate change and the need for eco-friendly energy solutions have significantly bolstered the hydrogen fuel cells market. As governments worldwide intensify their efforts to reduce carbon emissions, hydrogen fuel cells have gained prominence due to their zero-emission nature. Industries and consumers alike are recognizing the potential of hydrogen fuel cells in achieving sustainability goals, thereby fostering market growth. Rapid advancements in fuel cell technology have led to increased efficiency, durability, and affordability. Ongoing research initiatives are focused on enhancing the performance of hydrogen fuel cells, making them more accessible to diverse applications. Breakthroughs in materials science and engineering have paved the way for innovative designs, driving market expansion across sectors such as automotive, energy production, and transportation. Governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and incentives to promote the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells. Substantial investments in research and development, coupled with financial incentives and subsidies, are encouraging businesses and consumers to embrace this technology. Tax credits, grants, and regulatory frameworks that favor clean energy solutions have created a conducive environment for the market to flourish.

Impact of Recession

While recessions pose challenges to the hydrogen fuel cells market, strategic adaptation, innovation, and collaborative efforts can mitigate the impact. By focusing on sustainability, diversification, and efficiency, the industry can not only weather economic downturns but also emerge stronger and more resilient, driving the transition towards a sustainable energy future. Despite the recession, the global focus on sustainability remains. Companies investing in environmentally friendly technologies, including hydrogen fuel cells, might find support from consumers and investors who prioritize green initiatives.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has undoubtedly disrupted the global energy landscape, forcing nations to reconsider their energy strategies. In this context, the hydrogen fuel cells market emerges as a promising solution, aligning with the global push for sustainable and renewable energy sources. While challenges persist, the increased investments, policy support, and technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the market, making it a pivotal player in the future of clean energy. Investments in hydrogen production, storage, and transportation facilities are expected to increase. This expansion will enhance the accessibility and affordability of hydrogen fuel cells, driving market growth.

Key Regional Development

North America stands as a pioneer in the hydrogen fuel cells market, driven by robust government initiatives, substantial investments in research and development, and a growing emphasis on green technologies. The United States, in particular, leads the way, with major corporations investing significantly in fuel cell technology. Europe has positioned itself as a hub for sustainable technologies, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France taking the lead. Stringent environmental regulations, coupled with a strong focus on renewable energy integration, have spurred the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells across various sectors. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like Japan and South Korea, is driving the global market expansion. Japan, with its ambitious hydrogen roadmap, is investing heavily in infrastructure development and fostering collaborations with international partners.

Key Takeaway from Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Study

Among the various segments in the market, the Liquid-Cooled Type Segment has garnered substantial attention. One of the key advantages of liquid-cooled hydrogen fuel cells is their ability to maintain optimal operating temperatures, ensuring consistent and efficient power generation. Unlike air-cooled systems, liquid-cooled fuel cells can effectively dissipate heat, enhancing overall performance and longevity.

Within the burgeoning market, the Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) segment stands out as a beacon of innovation and efficiency. PEMFCs have gained widespread attention due to their remarkable energy conversion efficiency, fast start-up times, and lower operating temperatures compared to other fuel cell technologies. These unique characteristics make PEMFCs an ideal choice for a diverse range of applications, including automotive, residential, and portable devices.

Recent Developments Related to Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market

In a groundbreaking announcement, Bramble Energy has unveiled a revolutionary low-cost hydrogen fuel cell technology, ushering in a new era of clean energy solutions. The scalability and efficiency of this technology make it an attractive option for large-scale energy projects, further bolstering its appeal in the global market.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company have recently revealed their latest innovation at Busworld – a cutting-edge hydrogen-powered city bus that is set to revolutionize urban transportation. With zero tailpipe emissions, it addresses the pressing issue of air pollution, making it a vital step towards greener urban mobility.

