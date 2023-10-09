Baku Hosts For First Time International Conference On Medical Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Baku hosts the opening ceremony of the VIII International
Conference on Medical Education (ICME), Azernews reports.
The event, which is jointly organized by the Ministry of Health,
Azerbaijan Medical University and Pakistan's Ripah International
University, is attended by leading specialists in the field of
medical education from more than 20 countries.
It was reported that the discussion of topics covering all
aspects of medical education at the conference will open up great
opportunities for the participants.
After the opening ceremony, the conference will continue with
symposia on various topics. The symposia will discuss topical
issues such as simulation-based learning, skills training,
imparting cognitive skills, and application of computer technology
and artificial intelligence.
The conference, which runs until 10 October, will feature
presentations from more than 30 renowned experts in medical
education on the hottest topics, "What the Experts Say?" The
sessions will present the most advanced, new approaches and
practices in medical education and training.
It should be noted that ICME conferences have so far been held
biennially in Abu Dhabi, Mauritius, Istanbul, Ottawa, and
Islamabad. Prior to this, the conference was held in a virtual
format in 2021 in collaboration with the Islamic University of
Indonesia.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107213284
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.