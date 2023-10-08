Egypt's Higher Education Minister Honors Kuwaiti Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Ayman Ashour honored Sunday a number of Kuwaiti students studying in Egypt for their outstanding academic performance, in a ceremony co-organized by Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and Egypt.

The Kuwaiti students honored are Abdullah Al-Safar, Faculty of Dentistry - Alexandria University, Talah Humoud, Faculty of Dentistry - Ain Shams University, and Multaq Al-Sharika, Faculty of Dar Al-Olum - Cairo University, Kuwait's Embassy in Cairo said in a statement.

Honoring Kuwaiti students affirms Kuwait's cultural office's interest in following up male and female Kuwaitis studying in Egypt and remove obstacles facing them, it noted.

The ceremony was attended by cultural attachأ© at Kuwait Embassy Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rajan, acting charge d'affaires at the embassy Minister Plenipotentiary Mishari Al-Nibari and some ministers, ambassadors and diplomats from Muslim countries. (end) mm

