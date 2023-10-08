Ranil Instructs Politicians Not To Use His Image In Cutouts

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed politicians not to use his image on posters or cutouts, after a massive cutout was erected in Batticaloa.

Addressing the 149th-anniversary celebrations at the Chenkaladi Madhya Maha Vidyalaya in Batticaloa today, the President urged politicians to refrain from using his image in cutouts and posters, the President's Media Division said.

The President's Media Unit said that Wickremesinghe urged all political leaders to avoid displaying their photos excessively and advocated for a collective commitment among politicians to prioritize the people's needs over cutout and slogan-based politics.

“President Wickremesinghe reiterated his long-standing opposition to the use of slogans and cut-out-based politics and encouraged everyone to embark on a new political journey together,” the President's Media Unit said.

The appeal came after a massive cutout of the President was erected in Batticaloa last week ahead of his visit to the area.

Opposition politicians had raised concerns over the cutout as similar large posters were seen mostly when Mahinda Rajapaksa was President.

President Wickremesinghe instructed the relevant parties to remove the large cut-out displayed near Chenkalady Central College in Batticaloa, following his participation in various programs in Batticaloa over the past two days. (Colombo Gazette)