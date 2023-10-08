Aloe Vera to Snake Plant-7 must-have Indoor plants THIS season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The choice of indoor plants can vary depending on the season and the conditions inside your home. Here are seven must-have indoor plants that thrive during different seasons.

Snake plants are excellent year-round indoor plants because they tolerate various conditions. They are known for their air-purifying properties.

Spider plants are adaptable and easy to care for. They prefer bright, indirect light and can thrive in various seasons. They are known for their air-purifying abilities.



Pothos is a versatile indoor plant that can tolerate low light and fluctuating temperatures. It's known for its trailing vines and heart-shaped leaves.

ZZ plants are hardy and can withstand neglect. They are low-light tolerant and can thrive in different seasons, making them an ideal choice for beginners.



Aloe vera is a succulent plant known for its soothing gel, which can be used for skin ailments. It prefers bright, indirect light and is well-suited for year-round indoor growth.



Chinese evergreens are low-maintenance plants that can adapt to various light conditions, including low light. They come in various varieties.

As the name suggests, Christmas cacti bloom during the holiday season, typically from late fall to early winter. Their colourful flowers make them a festive addition.